MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,756.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,756.61.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $1,355.35. 8,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,475.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,603.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,382.67 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $830.95 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

