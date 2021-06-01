Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $137,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. FMR LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after buying an additional 79,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.92.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $5.86 on Tuesday, hitting $688.67. 9,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $672.43 and a 200 day moving average of $643.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.08 and a twelve month high of $712.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

