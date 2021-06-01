Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 229.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Enbridge worth $130,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 233,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

