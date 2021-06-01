Bluesphere Advisors LLC Buys 36,301 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,301 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,290,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after buying an additional 1,594,601 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,929 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 751,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,945,143. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.