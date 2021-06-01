Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.68 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.85. 2,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,872. Radware has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Radware will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

