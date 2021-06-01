Bluesphere Advisors LLC Acquires 11,192 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 183.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 143,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,223. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.