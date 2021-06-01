Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (MYBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.
Shares of Muncy Bank Financial stock remained flat at $$38.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday.
About Muncy Bank Financial
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.