Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (MYBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Muncy Bank Financial stock remained flat at $$38.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday.

About Muncy Bank Financial

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, personal, and commercial loans, as well as business and real estate loans.

