Analysts Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) PT at $396.11

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,807. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.93.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

