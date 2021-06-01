Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) were up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 339,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,269,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

