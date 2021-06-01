APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Up 9.3%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 95,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,842,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -379.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in APA by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

