Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 715,684 shares.The stock last traded at $18.70 and had previously closed at $19.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 603,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $11,162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $6,826,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

