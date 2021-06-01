Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,282,473 shares.The stock last traded at $31.31 and had previously closed at $32.32.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.1723 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,157,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,329 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

