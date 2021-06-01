Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,926. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

