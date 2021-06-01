Dohj LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,728,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

VTEB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

