iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Dohj LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dohj LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 107,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 78.5% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 105,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,081. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.08 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

