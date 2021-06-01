Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets lowered shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS EVVTY traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,213. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.88. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $201.76.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

