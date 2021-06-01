Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets lowered shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS EVVTY traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,213. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.88. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $201.76.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

