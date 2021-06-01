SuperFarm Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $78.00 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000504 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.78 or 0.00495460 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014118 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

