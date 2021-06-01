Cornichon (CORN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $738.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $738.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00061245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00300470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00190396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.99 or 0.00997626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,698,747 coins and its circulating supply is 17,456,898 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

