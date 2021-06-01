Governor DAO Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $115,350.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00061245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00300470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00190396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.99 or 0.00997626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,541,885 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

