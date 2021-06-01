Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,940 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,044. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.