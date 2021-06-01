Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,478 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $20,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,929 shares of company stock worth $6,336,624 over the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.88 and its 200-day moving average is $219.34. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.