NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,052 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $9,313,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,853,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.81. 29,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,570. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 142.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

