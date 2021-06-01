Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CFO Sells 30,308 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,747,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

