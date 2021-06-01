Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CFO Sells 30,308 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,747,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
