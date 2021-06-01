Lambda Price Hits $0.0451 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Lambda has a market cap of $67.15 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.01020555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.88 or 0.09859926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00091394 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,203,925 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

