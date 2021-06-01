Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) versus Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Head-To-Head Review

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Heartland Financial USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $2.29 million N/A N/A Heartland Financial USA $656.90 million 3.23 $137.94 million $3.69 13.63

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Heartland Financial USA 24.89% 9.52% 1.03%

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Touchstone Bankshares and Heartland Financial USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland Financial USA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Heartland Financial USA has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.49%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Touchstone Bankshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal, and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, card, treasury, and financial planning services. It has 13 branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use, as well as debit cards. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, commercial purchasing card, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, and virus/malware protection services, as well as automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through 133 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

