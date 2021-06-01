Credit Suisse Group Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBWBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of CBWBF traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

