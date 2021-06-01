Dohj LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dohj LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.5% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

CSCO stock remained flat at $$52.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 169,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,293,484. The stock has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

