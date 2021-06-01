2,136 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $191.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $193.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.28 and a 200-day moving average of $165.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

