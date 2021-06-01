Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 170 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 751 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

