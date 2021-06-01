L & S Advisors Inc Sells 8,256 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 18,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.18 and a 200-day moving average of $203.46. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $762,944.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,666 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $493,983.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,428 shares of company stock valued at $93,716,795 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.