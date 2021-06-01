Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Down to $23.70

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $23.20. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 2,257 shares trading hands.

MX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $5,910,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

