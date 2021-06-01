KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $26.29. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,225,398.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $278,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,087. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,868,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 446,108 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 887,951 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 973,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

