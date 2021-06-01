Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $67,846.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001985 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.01020555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.88 or 0.09859926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00091394 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

SLICE is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

