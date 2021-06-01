Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $560,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after buying an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,823,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,247,000 after buying an additional 113,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $282.48 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

