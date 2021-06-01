Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $26,278,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $604,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,467,000 after buying an additional 335,234 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 120,097 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Insiders sold 66,075 shares of company stock worth $2,956,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.