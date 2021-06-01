Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Gap Down to $18.40

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $17.51. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 446 shares changing hands.

BOLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $614.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.56.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

