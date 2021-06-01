Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $124.88

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.88, but opened at $130.24. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $135.77, with a volume of 133,758 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $4,442,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

