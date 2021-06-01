Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.67

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 52538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.