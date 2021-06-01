ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.82

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 1934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

