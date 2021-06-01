Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $9.97

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.52. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 4,098 shares trading hands.

GOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.