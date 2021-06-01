Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $161.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Zendesk stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,899. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $77.75 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.92.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $447,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,216 shares of company stock worth $26,922,812. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

