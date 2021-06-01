Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Increases By 36.1%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 29th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYN. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 139,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,352. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

