Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.23. 414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Novanta has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.51.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

