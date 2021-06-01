M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.89% from the company’s current price.

LON SAA traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 142 ($1.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £173.60 million and a P/E ratio of -142.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.98. M&C Saatchi has a 12 month low of GBX 41.63 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.79 ($2.40).

In related news, insider Gareth Davis bought 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450.90 ($16,267.18).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

