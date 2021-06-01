Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,220 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $473.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.03 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.