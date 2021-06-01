Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,544 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.21% of Huntsman worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Huntsman by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 16,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

