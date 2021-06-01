5,517 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

