Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,847. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.91. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

