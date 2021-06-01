Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

International Paper stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.73. 26,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,863. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

