Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,335 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,466. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

